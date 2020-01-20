MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) PT Set at €150.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) has been assigned a €150.00 ($174.42) price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 26.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MOR. Independent Research set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on MorphoSys and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($132.56) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €129.00 ($150.00) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($168.60) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €122.71 ($142.69).

ETR MOR opened at €118.90 ($138.26) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €124.47 and its 200-day moving average price is €107.08. MorphoSys has a fifty-two week low of €79.70 ($92.67) and a fifty-two week high of €146.30 ($170.12). The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 7.63 and a current ratio of 7.80.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 115 drugs for various diseases, such as psoriasis, Alzheimer's diseases, haematological malignancies, solid tumors, hemophilia, multiple myeloma, metabolic diseases, inflamation, thrombosis, brittle bone syndrome, eye diseases, cancers, diabetic eye diseases, blood disorders, and asthma.

