MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) Receives Buy Rating from Maxim Group

MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.85% from the company’s previous close.

MVC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MVC Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. TheStreet lowered MVC Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

Shares of MVC Capital stock opened at $9.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 17.16, a quick ratio of 17.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. MVC Capital has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $9.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.11.

MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The investment management company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. MVC Capital had a net margin of 53.41% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $8.05 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of MVC Capital by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MVC Capital by 186.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MVC Capital by 43.8% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MVC Capital by 6.5% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 99,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC grew its holdings in MVC Capital by 67.3% during the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 17,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

MVC Capital Company Profile

MVC Capital, Inc is a business development company specializing in equity, acquisition financing, mezzanine financing, management buyouts, leveraged buildups, corporate partnerships, PIPE transactions, going private transactions, private company recapitalizations, operational turnarounds, and growth and expansion capital transaction financing.

