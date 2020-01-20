MVL (MVL) Market Cap Achieves $2.47 Million

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Over the last week, MVL has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. MVL has a market capitalization of $2.47 million and approximately $287,722.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MVL token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including IDCM, Cryptology, CoinBene and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MVL alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00036761 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $487.58 or 0.05621713 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00026237 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00034076 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00128277 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001277 BTC.

MVL Token Profile

MVL (CRYPTO:MVL) is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,654,276,413 tokens. MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain.

MVL Token Trading

MVL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptology, UEX, Cashierest, IDCM, CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MVL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MVL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.