NAGA Price Hits $0.0310 on Major Exchanges (NGC)

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. NAGA has a market capitalization of $2.23 million and approximately $267.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NAGA has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. One NAGA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0310 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Sistemkoin, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00036036 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $465.65 or 0.05413596 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00025768 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00034012 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00127676 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001274 BTC.

About NAGA

NAGA is a token. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. NAGA’s official website is www.thenagacoin.com.

NAGA Token Trading

NAGA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Sistemkoin, Upbit, IDEX and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAGA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NAGA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

