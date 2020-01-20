Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) & Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) Head to Head Review

Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) and Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Nam Tai Property has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Retail Value has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nam Tai Property and Retail Value’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nam Tai Property $490,000.00 674.27 -$13.25 million N/A N/A Retail Value $292.58 million 2.31 -$165.30 million N/A N/A

Nam Tai Property has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Retail Value.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Nam Tai Property and Retail Value, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nam Tai Property 0 0 0 0 N/A Retail Value 0 1 0 0 2.00

Retail Value has a consensus target price of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.25%. Given Retail Value’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Retail Value is more favorable than Nam Tai Property.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.5% of Nam Tai Property shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.9% of Retail Value shares are held by institutional investors. 37.9% of Nam Tai Property shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Retail Value shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nam Tai Property and Retail Value’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nam Tai Property N/A -6.11% -4.20% Retail Value 35.37% 12.67% 4.92%

Summary

Retail Value beats Nam Tai Property on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nam Tai Property

Nam Tai Property Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property development company in the People's Republic of China. The company owns and develops technology parks. It focuses on developing two parcels of land into commercial complexes in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen, as well as renting commercial complexes. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc. in April 2014. Nam Tai Property Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Retail Value

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol RVI on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

