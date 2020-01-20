National Grid (LON:NG) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

National Grid (LON:NG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They presently have a GBX 1,010 ($13.29) price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,080 ($14.21) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 930 ($12.23) to GBX 970 ($12.76) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 960 ($12.63) price target on shares of National Grid and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 960 ($12.63) to GBX 1,010 ($13.29) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. National Grid currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 967.67 ($12.73).

Shares of NG opened at GBX 985 ($12.96) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 932.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 882.96. National Grid has a twelve month low of GBX 8.90 ($0.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 969.80 ($12.76).

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

