Nebula AI Price Down 19.8% Over Last Week (NBAI)

Nebula AI (CURRENCY:NBAI) traded 33.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Over the last seven days, Nebula AI has traded 19.8% lower against the dollar. Nebula AI has a market capitalization of $438,564.00 and $21.00 worth of Nebula AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nebula AI token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, IDEX and CoinBene.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nebula AI alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00036695 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $481.87 or 0.05543860 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00026249 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00034249 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00128153 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001262 BTC.

About Nebula AI

Nebula AI (CRYPTO:NBAI) is a token. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. Nebula AI’s total supply is 4,882,262,447 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,254,943,205 tokens. The official website for Nebula AI is www.nebula-ai.com. Nebula AI’s official Twitter account is @nebula_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nebula AI

Nebula AI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebula AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebula AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nebula AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nebula AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nebula AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.