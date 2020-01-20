NEM Trading 9% Higher This Week (XEM)

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. NEM has a market capitalization of $326.00 million and approximately $6.99 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NEM has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar. One NEM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0362 or 0.00000420 BTC on major exchanges including COSS, Crex24, BTC-Alpha and BTC Trade UA.

NEM Profile

XEM is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NEM is forum.nem.io. The official website for NEM is nem.io. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NEM Coin Trading

NEM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna, Livecoin, Iquant, Bithumb, Coinbe, BTC-Alpha, Liquid, LiteBit.eu, COSS, Poloniex, Exrates, Zaif, Upbit, Huobi, Binance, B2BX, OpenLedger DEX, Kryptono, Bittrex, Bitbns, HitBTC, Cryptomate, OKEx, Coinsuper, Cryptopia, Koineks, Crex24, BTC Trade UA, Indodax, CoinTiger and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

