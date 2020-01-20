Neo Price Up 10.8% Over Last 7 Days (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. During the last seven days, Neo has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. One Neo coin can now be bought for about $10.97 or 0.00127255 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, Huobi, Koinex and Exrates. Neo has a total market capitalization of $773.61 million and $477.03 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $272.81 or 0.03165507 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011627 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00196987 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00029974 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Neo Profile

Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Neo is neo.org. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Neo

Neo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, BitMart, Binance, Huobi, Bibox, ZB.COM, Exrates, LBank, DragonEX, Tidebit, CoinEgg, Coinrail, Bitinka, Livecoin, Switcheo Network, Kucoin, BCEX, Coinnest, CoinEx, Cryptopia, Cobinhood, Bitfinex, CoinBene, Allcoin, TDAX, Upbit, Liquid, Koinex, OTCBTC, Coinsuper, Ovis, Bittrex, OKEx, BitForex, Bitbns, COSS, HitBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

