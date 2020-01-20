Nervos Network Market Cap Reaches $65.35 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $65.35 million and $3.36 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Grin (GRIN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00012053 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000572 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000921 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About Nervos Network

CKB uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 25,992,442,042 coins and its circulating supply is 12,905,367,476 coins. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

Nervos Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

