Netrum Price Reaches $0.0323 on Exchanges (NTR)

Netrum (CURRENCY:NTR) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. During the last seven days, Netrum has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. Netrum has a market capitalization of $79,711.00 and $5.00 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Netrum coin can currently be bought for $0.0323 or 0.00000372 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006309 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 44% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003239 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum Coin Profile

Netrum (NTR) is a coin. Netrum’s total supply is 2,576,926 coins and its circulating supply is 2,468,873 coins. Netrum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Netrum

Netrum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Netrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

