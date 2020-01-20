New Energy Systems Group. (OTCMKTS:NEWN) Given Media Impact Rating of -5.00

Headlines about New Energy Systems Group. (OTCMKTS:NEWN) have trended extremely negative on Monday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. New Energy Systems Group. earned a news impact score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected New Energy Systems Group.’s ranking:

Get New Energy Systems Group. alerts:

About New Energy Systems Group.

New Energy Systems Group is a manufacturer and seller of mobile power devices, solar panels and solar related application products. The Company offers its products to portable consumer electronic devices. The Company operates through two of its wholly owned subsidiaries: Shenzhen Anytone Technology Co, Ltd.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for New Energy Systems Group. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Energy Systems Group. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.