Newton Trading Down 45.1% This Week (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. One Newton coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Korea, Hotbit and Huobi Global. Newton has a total market capitalization of $12.91 million and approximately $3.68 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Newton has traded 45.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Newton

Newton was first traded on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,948,333,332 coins. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project.

Newton Coin Trading

Newton can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Hotbit and Huobi Global. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

