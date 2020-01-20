NIX (NIX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.34 Million

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 20th. NIX has a total market cap of $2.34 million and $77,527.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NIX has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. One NIX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0542 or 0.00000625 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $33.94, $20.33, $24.68 and $18.94.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8,655.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $167.03 or 0.01929034 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $343.57 or 0.03967795 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.32 or 0.00662022 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.76 or 0.00747897 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00102004 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010305 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00027048 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.00 or 0.00612115 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About NIX

NIX (NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 43,245,163 coins. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform. NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io. The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NIX

NIX can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

