Northeast Bancorp (NBN) vs. Its Rivals Head to Head Comparison

Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ: NBN) is one of 270 public companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Northeast Bancorp to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Northeast Bancorp and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Northeast Bancorp $87.95 million $13.88 million 9.44 Northeast Bancorp Competitors $1.48 billion $277.40 million 9.18

Northeast Bancorp’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Northeast Bancorp. Northeast Bancorp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Northeast Bancorp and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northeast Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Northeast Bancorp Competitors 3475 8651 5952 361 2.17

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 200.52%. Given Northeast Bancorp’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Northeast Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Northeast Bancorp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northeast Bancorp 15.82% 13.35% 1.66% Northeast Bancorp Competitors 22.10% 10.56% 1.19%

Dividends

Northeast Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Northeast Bancorp pays out 1.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.3% and pay out 31.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Northeast Bancorp has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northeast Bancorp’s peers have a beta of 0.78, suggesting that their average stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.3% of Northeast Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.9% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of Northeast Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Northeast Bancorp beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Northeast Bancorp

Northeast Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Northeast Bank that provides banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposit, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising automobile, boat, and recreational vehicle loans; and small business administration loans. In addition, the company offers telephone banking, online banking and bill payment, mobile banking, and remote deposit capture services, as well as debit card, ATM, electronic transfer, and check services. As of July 30, 2018, it provided personal and business banking services through 10 branches in south-central and western Maine. The company was formerly known as Bethel Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Northeast Bancorp in 1996. Northeast Bancorp was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Lewiston, Maine.

