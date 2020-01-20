NuBits (USNBT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6,367.00

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 20th. One NuBits coin can currently be bought for $0.0603 or 0.00000696 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex and SouthXchange. Over the last seven days, NuBits has traded up 23% against the dollar. NuBits has a total market capitalization of $661,986.00 and $6,367.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.25 or 0.03472023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011522 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00201987 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00031487 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00129737 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NuBits is discuss.nubits.com. The official website for NuBits is www.nubits.com.

NuBits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, SouthXchange and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

