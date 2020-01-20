Nucleus Vision Price Reaches $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Nucleus Vision has a market capitalization of $4.57 million and $217,953.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nucleus Vision token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, Bitbns, CoinBene and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00036695 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $481.87 or 0.05543860 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00026249 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00034249 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00128153 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Profile

NCASH is a token. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,347,501,768 tokens. Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision. The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nucleus Vision Token Trading

Nucleus Vision can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Zebpay, Huobi, Bitbns, Binance, Koinex, CoinBene, Bittrex, IDEX, Ethfinex, Upbit, Bitrue, BITBOX and WazirX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

