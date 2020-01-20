OFS Credit Company Inc (NASDAQ:OCCI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

OFS Credit Company Inc (NASDAQ:OCCI) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $17.25 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned OFS Credit an industry rank of 32 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OFS Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

Shares of OCCI stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,741. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.17 and a 200-day moving average of $16.81. OFS Credit has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $19.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of OFS Credit during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of OFS Credit in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of OFS Credit in the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 23.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

