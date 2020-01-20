OmiseGO Price Up 14.5% Over Last Week (OMG)

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 20th. OmiseGO has a total market cap of $107.45 million and $59.38 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OmiseGO has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar. One OmiseGO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00008908 BTC on major exchanges including Coinrail, Liqui, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and B2BX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OmiseGO

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007398 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000080 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

OmiseGO Token Profile

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OmiseGO’s official website is omg.omise.co. The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go.

OmiseGO Token Trading

OmiseGO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Iquant, Coinnest, IDCM, Mercatox, BitMart, CoinBene, CoinExchange, Livecoin, AirSwap, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDAX, Kyber Network, Coinsuper, Bithumb, Neraex, Vebitcoin, Bancor Network, TDAX, CoinEx, Bit-Z, Braziliex, Fatbtc, Upbit, Kucoin, GOPAX, Tidex, Coinrail, DigiFinex, Crex24, Gate.io, Tokenomy, OTCBTC, IDEX, CoinTiger, FCoin, OKEx, Bitbns, B2BX, TOPBTC, ABCC, Huobi, BigONE, ZB.COM, Coinone, Cobinhood, DragonEX, C2CX, Hotbit, HitBTC, Ovis, Cryptopia, DDEX, COSS, Ethfinex, Koinex, Liqui, Bittrex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, BX Thailand, ChaoEX, Exmo, BitForex, Radar Relay, Binance, BitBay, Zebpay and Independent Reserve. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmiseGO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OmiseGO using one of the exchanges listed above.

