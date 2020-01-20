OneLedger (OLT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $470,649.00

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. OneLedger has a total market capitalization of $2.44 million and $470,649.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OneLedger has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OneLedger token can now be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Kucoin, Bilaxy and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00036683 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $480.95 or 0.05536942 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00026226 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00034272 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00128099 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001261 BTC.

OneLedger Token Profile

OLT is a token. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 385,745,974 tokens. The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger. OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech. The official website for OneLedger is oneledger.io.

OneLedger Token Trading

OneLedger can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, BitForex, Bilaxy, Hotbit, UEX, LATOKEN, CoinEx and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneLedger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OneLedger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

