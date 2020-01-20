OneRoot Network (RNT) Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last Week

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. OneRoot Network has a market cap of $2.45 million and $1.44 million worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OneRoot Network has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OneRoot Network token can now be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges including Bithumb and OKEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00036721 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $478.76 or 0.05521766 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026203 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00033823 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00127959 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001265 BTC.

OneRoot Network Token Profile

OneRoot Network (RNT) is a token. It was first traded on December 8th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 tokens. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork. OneRoot Network’s official website is www.oneroot.io/en.

Buying and Selling OneRoot Network

OneRoot Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneRoot Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OneRoot Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

