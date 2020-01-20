Onix Market Capitalization Reaches $9,263.00 (ONX)

Onix (CURRENCY:ONX) traded 50.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 20th. Over the last week, Onix has traded 47.9% lower against the US dollar. Onix has a total market cap of $9,263.00 and $1.00 worth of Onix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Onix coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polis (POLIS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00009471 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Onix Profile

Onix (CRYPTO:ONX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 26th, 2017. Onix’s total supply is 112,119,457 coins and its circulating supply is 107,072,781 coins. Onix’s official Twitter account is @onix_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Onix is /r/ONIXCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Onix is www.onixcoin.com.

Onix Coin Trading

Onix can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Onix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Onix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Onix using one of the exchanges listed above.

