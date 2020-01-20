Ontology Trading Up 7.3% This Week (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. Ontology has a market capitalization of $405.31 million and approximately $113.52 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ontology has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00007379 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax, Huobi, Bibox and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ontology alerts:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00008857 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000080 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 637,351,170 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork.

Ontology Coin Trading

Ontology can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, Hotbit, Bitbns, Bibox, OKEx, BCEX, Kucoin, Upbit, HitBTC, Binance, Indodax, Huobi, Gate.io and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.