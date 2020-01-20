Open Trading Network (OTN) Price Tops $0.0105 on Top Exchanges

Open Trading Network (CURRENCY:OTN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 20th. One Open Trading Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, YoBit, HitBTC and Livecoin. Open Trading Network has a total market cap of $21,261.00 and approximately $227.00 worth of Open Trading Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Open Trading Network has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $303.41 or 0.03496287 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011539 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00200175 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00031086 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00129578 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Open Trading Network Token Profile

Open Trading Network’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Open Trading Network’s total supply is 82,630,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,024,530 tokens. The Reddit community for Open Trading Network is /r/open_trading_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Open Trading Network’s official website is otn.org. Open Trading Network’s official Twitter account is @OTNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Open Trading Network

Open Trading Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit, Bit-Z, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Trading Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Trading Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Trading Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

