Ouroboros Hits Market Cap of $186,436.00 (OURO)

Ouroboros (CURRENCY:OURO) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 20th. One Ouroboros coin can currently be bought for $0.0353 or 0.00000406 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ouroboros has traded up 25.9% against the dollar. Ouroboros has a total market cap of $186,436.00 and approximately $5,696.00 worth of Ouroboros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ouroboros alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.48 or 0.03463823 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011519 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00201821 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00031303 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00129276 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ouroboros Profile

Ouroboros’ total supply is 12,836,656 coins and its circulating supply is 5,282,000 coins. Ouroboros’ official website is ouroboros-crypto.com/en.

Ouroboros Coin Trading

Ouroboros can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ouroboros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ouroboros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ouroboros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ouroboros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ouroboros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.