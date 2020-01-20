Own (CHX) Market Cap Reaches $1.43 Million

Own (CURRENCY:CHX) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Own has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $340,285.00 worth of Own was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Own token can now be purchased for $0.0144 or 0.00000166 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, DDEX and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Own has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $302.71 or 0.03484936 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011508 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00201929 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00031465 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00129928 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Own Profile

Own’s total supply is 168,956,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 tokens. The official website for Own is weown.com. The Reddit community for Own is /r/OwnMarket and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Own is medium.com/ownmarket. Own’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket.

Buying and Selling Own

Own can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bancor Network, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Own directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Own should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Own using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

