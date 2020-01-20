Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,825 ($24.01) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.21% from the company’s previous close.

OXIG has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($19.07) price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($19.07) price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,180 ($15.52) to GBX 1,462 ($19.23) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,070 ($14.08) to GBX 1,530 ($20.13) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,529.50 ($20.12).

Shares of LON OXIG opened at GBX 1,584 ($20.84) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.37. Oxford Instruments has a 52-week low of GBX 850 ($11.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,672 ($21.99). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,533.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,383.09. The stock has a market cap of $915.26 million and a P/E ratio of 25.92.

Oxford Instruments Company Profile

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, the United Kingdom, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's Nanotechnology Tools segment provides high performance scientific imaging cameras, spectroscopy solutions, and microscopy systems for research and OEM markets; atomic force probe microscopy for materials and bioscience applications; 3D and 4D image visualization and analysis software; and nanoanalysis solutions for materials characterization and nanofabrication on scanning electron microscopes, focussed ion beams, and transmission electron microscopes.

