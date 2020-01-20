Pakcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.00 (PAK)

Pakcoin (CURRENCY:PAK) traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. During the last week, Pakcoin has traded 22.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pakcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Pakcoin has a total market capitalization of $142,262.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Pakcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Pakcoin

Pakcoin (CRYPTO:PAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm.

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 22nd, 2015. Pakcoin’s total supply is 68,594,750 coins. Pakcoin’s official Twitter account is @pakcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pakcoin is www.pakcoin.io.

Pakcoin Coin Trading

Pakcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pakcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pakcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pakcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

