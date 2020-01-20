ParallelCoin (DUO) Trading 45.6% Lower This Week

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded down 32.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 20th. During the last week, ParallelCoin has traded 45.6% lower against the US dollar. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00005336 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. ParallelCoin has a total market cap of $145,669.00 and $173.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.73 or 0.00665493 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010266 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007716 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00033560 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000470 BTC.

About ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here. ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info.

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

ParallelCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

