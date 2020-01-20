PAWS Fund (PAWS) 1-Day Volume Tops $37.00

PAWS Fund (CURRENCY:PAWS) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 20th. One PAWS Fund coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. During the last week, PAWS Fund has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. PAWS Fund has a market capitalization of $18,091.00 and $37.00 worth of PAWS Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PAWS Fund alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $271.58 or 0.03157701 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011654 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00197745 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00029955 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00127414 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PAWS Fund

PAWS Fund’s total supply is 2,770,432 coins and its circulating supply is 1,911,884 coins. PAWS Fund’s official Twitter account is @pawsfund. The official website for PAWS Fund is paws.fund. The official message board for PAWS Fund is medium.com/paws-animal-charity.

Buying and Selling PAWS Fund

PAWS Fund can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAWS Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAWS Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAWS Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

