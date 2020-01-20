Paxos Standard Token Reaches Market Cap of $237.38 Million (PAX)

Paxos Standard Token (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Paxos Standard Token has a market cap of $237.38 million and $233.29 million worth of Paxos Standard Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paxos Standard Token token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00009653 BTC on major exchanges including ZB.COM, Gate.io and DOBI trade. During the last seven days, Paxos Standard Token has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $301.32 or 0.03473804 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011527 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00201969 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00031467 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00129455 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Paxos Standard Token

Paxos Standard Token launched on September 1st, 2018. Paxos Standard Token’s total supply is 237,071,887 tokens and its circulating supply is 237,000,555 tokens. Paxos Standard Token’s official website is paxos.com/standard. Paxos Standard Token’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. Paxos Standard Token’s official Twitter account is @madana_hq.

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard Token

Paxos Standard Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DOBI trade and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paxos Standard Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

