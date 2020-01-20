Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Add” Rating for Forterra (LON:FORT)

Forterra (LON:FORT)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FORT. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Forterra in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 340 ($4.47) price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Forterra to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 258 ($3.39) to GBX 337 ($4.43) in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Forterra from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.34) target price on shares of Forterra in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 330.33 ($4.35).

Shares of Forterra stock opened at GBX 347 ($4.56) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $693.53 million and a PE ratio of 13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.64. Forterra has a 52 week low of GBX 240 ($3.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 407.50 ($5.36). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 327.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 290.70.

In other Forterra news, insider Ben Guyatt sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.80), for a total transaction of £22,542 ($29,652.72).

About Forterra

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

