Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Add” Rating for Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB)

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Mitchells & Butlers to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 325 ($4.28) to GBX 450 ($5.92) in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered Mitchells & Butlers to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 490 ($6.45) in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mitchells & Butlers to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, HSBC lowered Mitchells & Butlers to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 435 ($5.72) in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 453.64 ($5.97).

Mitchells & Butlers stock opened at GBX 408.79 ($5.38) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28. Mitchells & Butlers has a 52 week low of GBX 236.50 ($3.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 483 ($6.35). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 444.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 383.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.50.

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 37.20 ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 36.50 ($0.48) by GBX 0.70 ($0.01). Equities analysts expect that Mitchells & Butlers will post 3458.0002729 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Phil Urban sold 8,710 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 461 ($6.06), for a total transaction of £40,153.10 ($52,819.13). Also, insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones sold 53,075 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 452 ($5.95), for a total value of £239,899 ($315,573.53).

Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. It operates its pubs and restaurants under the Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Innkeeper's Lodge, Alex, and Ember Inns brands and formats.

