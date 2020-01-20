Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Cineworld Group (LON:CINE)

Cineworld Group (LON:CINE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

CINE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Cineworld Group from GBX 295 ($3.88) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.14) price target on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.95) price target on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.95) price target (down from GBX 400 ($5.26)) on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Cineworld Group from GBX 355 ($4.67) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 305 ($4.01).

CINE opened at GBX 191.91 ($2.52) on Monday. Cineworld Group has a 12 month low of GBX 188.40 ($2.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 322.30 ($4.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.99, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 212.37 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 226.16.

In related news, insider Alicja Kornasiewicz acquired 43,000 shares of Cineworld Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 227 ($2.99) per share, with a total value of £97,610 ($128,400.42). Also, insider Helen A. Weir acquired 4,127 shares of Cineworld Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 229 ($3.01) per share, with a total value of £9,450.83 ($12,432.03).

Cineworld Group Company Profile

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in cinema property leasing and screen advertising activities, as well as ticket booking, film distribution, finance, and software development operations. The company operates its cinema sites under the Cineworld Cinemas, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

