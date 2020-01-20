Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for WH Smith (LON:SMWH)

WH Smith (LON:SMWH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SMWH. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,570 ($33.81) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of WH Smith from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,550 ($33.54) price target on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($36.17) price target (up from GBX 2,600 ($34.20)) on shares of WH Smith in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,485.63 ($32.70).

Shares of SMWH stock opened at GBX 2,560 ($33.68) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.62. WH Smith has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,836 ($24.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,660 ($34.99). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,536.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,206.11.

In other news, insider Simon Emeny acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,238 ($29.44) per share, with a total value of £44,760 ($58,879.24). Also, insider Robert Moorhead sold 13,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,272 ($29.89), for a total value of £298,699.84 ($392,922.70).

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2018, it operated 867 units primarily in airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and workplaces.

