Peel Hunt Reaffirms Hold Rating for Intu Properties (LON:INTU)

Intu Properties (LON:INTU)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on INTU. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intu Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Intu Properties from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 20 ($0.26) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intu Properties in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Intu Properties from GBX 27 ($0.36) to GBX 22 ($0.29) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Intu Properties from GBX 40 ($0.53) to GBX 31 ($0.41) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Intu Properties presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of GBX 42.79 ($0.56).

Shares of LON:INTU opened at GBX 21.24 ($0.28) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 32.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 45.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19. Intu Properties has a one year low of GBX 24.28 ($0.32) and a one year high of GBX 122.15 ($1.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Intu Properties Company Profile

Intu owns and manages some of the best shopping centres, in some of the strongest locations, in the UK and Spain. Our UK portfolio is made up of 17 centres, including eight of the top-20, and in Spain we own three of the country's top-10 centres, with advanced plans to build a fourth. We are passionate about creating compelling experiences, in centre and online, that make our customers smile and help our retailers flourish.

