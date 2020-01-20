Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA)

M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON:SAA opened at GBX 119.90 ($1.58) on Monday. M&C Saatchi has a 12 month low of GBX 69.40 ($0.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 405 ($5.33). The stock has a market cap of $111.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 117.95 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 204.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.95, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

In other M&C Saatchi news, insider Jeremy T. Sinclair purchased 415,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £332,258.40 ($437,067.09).

About M&C Saatchi

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers its services in the areas of media buying, direct marketing, talent management, mobile marketing, research agency, Website construction, branding and digital marketing, design, marketing strategy, finished art and production, management studio, marketing consultant, and sport sponsorship and entertainment PR agency.

