Peel Hunt Reiterates Add Rating for Huntsworth (LON:HNT)

Huntsworth (LON:HNT)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.78) price target on shares of Huntsworth in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsworth in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered their price target on Huntsworth from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 110 ($1.45) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntsworth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 131 ($1.72).

LON HNT opened at GBX 72.20 ($0.95) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 78.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 88.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.94. Huntsworth has a 12 month low of GBX 58.24 ($0.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 112 ($1.47). The stock has a market cap of $262.77 million and a PE ratio of 22.56.

About Huntsworth

Huntsworth plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare and communications company in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Medical, Marketing, Immersive, and Communications. The Medical division provides scientific strategy and communications, publications planning and delivery, specialized medical writing, medical education, and payer and value communications services, as well as support services for internal medical teams.

