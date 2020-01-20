Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR)

Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a GBX 125 ($1.64) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Warehouse REIT to GBX 145 ($1.91) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of Warehouse REIT stock opened at GBX 118.23 ($1.56) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.29 million and a PE ratio of 15.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 107.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 105.41. Warehouse REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 1.04 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 113.50 ($1.49).

In other news, insider Aimee Pitman acquired 47,348 shares of Warehouse REIT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of £50,188.88 ($66,020.63). Also, insider Stephen Barrow acquired 100,000 shares of Warehouse REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 108 ($1.42) per share, for a total transaction of £108,000 ($142,067.88).

Warehouse REIT Company Profile

Warehouse REIT plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It makes investments in UK urban warehouses. Warehouse REIT Plc was founded in July 24, 2017 and is based in Chester, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

