Pennon Group’s (PNN) Underperform Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Pennon Group (LON:PNN)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Pennon Group from GBX 875 ($11.51) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Thursday, November 14th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup lowered Pennon Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Investec cut Pennon Group to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 890 ($11.71) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 929.40 ($12.23).

Shares of PNN stock opened at GBX 1,109 ($14.59) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 996.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 848.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.10. Pennon Group has a 12 month low of GBX 693.40 ($9.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,110.50 ($14.61).

Pennon Group Company Profile

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

