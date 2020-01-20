Penta (PNT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.39 Million

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 20th. One Penta token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, Bit-Z, BCEX and HitBTC. Penta has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and $34,751.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Penta has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.71 or 0.03463108 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011543 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00201676 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00031553 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00128803 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Penta Profile

Penta’s genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 tokens. Penta’s official website is www.penta.global. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF.

Buying and Selling Penta

Penta can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, HitBTC, LBank, HADAX and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Penta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

