Phantasma (SOUL) Achieves Market Cap of $1.76 Million

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One Phantasma token can currently be purchased for about $0.0302 or 0.00000348 BTC on major exchanges including Switcheo Network, Hotbit, Kucoin and Bilaxy. In the last seven days, Phantasma has traded up 5% against the US dollar. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and $468,564.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00052989 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00073578 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8,762.82 or 1.00992477 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00043136 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000375 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma Token Profile

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 91,136,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,332,939 tokens. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io.

Buying and Selling Phantasma

Phantasma can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Kucoin, Bilaxy, Hotbit, Gate.io and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.