Pigeoncoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $156,292.00 (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Pigeoncoin has a market capitalization of $3.66 million and approximately $156,292.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and QBTC. Over the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00012079 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000572 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000954 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

Pigeoncoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 4,396,924,615 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin. Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin.

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and QBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

