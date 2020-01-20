Pinkcoin Price Up 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $538,815.00 and approximately $819.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, Cryptohub and SouthXchange. In the last week, Pinkcoin has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $110.54 or 0.01274887 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00036106 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004451 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000186 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 49.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000046 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000943 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 440,044,324 coins and its circulating supply is 414,783,888 coins. The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, SouthXchange, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

