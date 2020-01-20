PiplCoin (PIPL) Price Up 11% This Week

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. PiplCoin has a total market capitalization of $139,744.00 and approximately $143.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PiplCoin has traded 11% higher against the US dollar. One PiplCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.32 or 0.03473804 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011527 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00201969 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00031467 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00129455 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PiplCoin Token Profile

PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,489,958,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,444,258 tokens. PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PiplCoin’s official website is piplcoin.com.

Buying and Selling PiplCoin

PiplCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PiplCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PiplCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

