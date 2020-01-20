PIXEL (PXL) Price Hits $0.0181

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One PIXEL token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and Coinone. In the last seven days, PIXEL has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. PIXEL has a total market cap of $730,606.00 and approximately $355,160.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,671.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $344.68 or 0.03974318 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.23 or 0.00624760 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006232 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00015896 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000405 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL (CRYPTO:PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,369,472 tokens. PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev.

PIXEL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

