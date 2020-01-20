PlayChip Price Reaches $0.0005 (PLA)

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. During the last week, PlayChip has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. PlayChip has a total market capitalization of $6.90 million and approximately $382.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayChip token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and LATOKEN.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PlayChip alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00036794 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $490.42 or 0.05654882 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00026260 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00034069 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00127893 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001278 BTC.

PlayChip Token Profile

PLA is a token. It launched on November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. PlayChip’s official website is www.playchip.com. PlayChip’s official message board is medium.com/playchip. PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PlayChip Token Trading

PlayChip can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayChip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayChip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlayChip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayChip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.