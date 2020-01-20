Playtech (LON:PTEC) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Playtech (LON:PTEC)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.59) price target on shares of Playtech in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Playtech to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 390 ($5.13) in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 485 ($6.38) price target (down previously from GBX 535 ($7.04)) on shares of Playtech in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Playtech to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 425 ($5.59) to GBX 471 ($6.20) in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 478.71 ($6.30).

Playtech stock opened at GBX 384.90 ($5.06) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09. Playtech has a 1 year low of GBX 352.90 ($4.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 462.30 ($6.08). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 391.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 407.20.

Playtech Plc develops and sells software products for the online and land-based gambling industries worldwide. The company operates through Gaming B2B, Gaming B2C, and Financial segments. It operates an online trading platform to retail customers, which enable them to trade contracts for differences on various instruments, such as foreign exchange, commodities, equities, and indices; and provides B2B clearing and execution services for retail brokers and professional clients.

