POA Network (POA) Price Tops $0.0176 on Major Exchanges

POA Network (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 20th. In the last week, POA Network has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One POA Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0176 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Bancor Network, IDEX and Bibox. POA Network has a market capitalization of $3.87 million and approximately $680,941.00 worth of POA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

POA Network Coin Profile

POA Network (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA Network’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. POA Network’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA Network is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA Network’s official website is poa.network. POA Network’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

POA Network Coin Trading

POA Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, HitBTC, Bibox, Ethfinex and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

