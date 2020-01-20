POA (POA) Trading 8.2% Higher Over Last Week

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Over the last week, POA has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar. POA has a market cap of $2.68 million and $32,737.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0122 or 0.00000140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, IDEX, Binance and Bancor Network.

POA Coin Profile

Get POA alerts:

POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for POA is poa.network.

Buying and Selling POA

POA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex, Bancor Network, Binance, HitBTC and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

